Breaking News Emails
A woman and two children were found shot to death Tuesday night at a home in Des Moines, Iowa, police said.
Officers were called to the home at around 11 p.m. where they discovered the bodies of a male and female child and a woman, the Des Moines Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday. No information was released on their ages or their relationship.
All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and sustained gunshot wounds, authorities said. Their deaths are considered homicides.
Police said they believe they have identified who is responsible, but did not release further information. No arrests have been made.
An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death, police said.
"At this time, persons with relevant information regarding activity at the residence, including the 911 caller, have been identified," the department said. "Des Moines Police Department detectives continue to examine evidence, interview witnesses, and follow investigative leads."