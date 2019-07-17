Breaking News Emails
A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a 29-year-old mother and her two children were found shot to death Tuesday night at their home in Des Moines, Iowa, police said.
Officers were called to the home at around 11 p.m. where they discovered the bodies of Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores and her 5-year-old son Ever Jose Mejia-Flores, authorities said.
All three victims sustained gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of deaths, police said.
Marvin Oswaldo Esquivel-Lopez, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, police said.
Investigators said Esquivel-Lopez was a roommate of Flores-Rodriguez but there is no indication at this time of any other relationship between him and her or her children.
There was a dispute before the killings, and afterward Esquivel-Lopez called 911, police said.
Esquivel-Lopez will be transported to the Polk County Jail, police said.