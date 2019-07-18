Breaking News Emails
A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a 29-year-old woman and her two children were found shot to death Tuesday night at their home in Des Moines, Iowa, police said.
Officers were called to the home at around 11 p.m. where they discovered the bodies of Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter, Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and her 5-year-old son, Ever Jose Mejia-Flores, authorities said.
All three victims sustained gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of deaths, police said.
Marvin Oswaldo Esquivel-Lopez, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, police said.
Investigators said Esquivel-Lopez and his wife and children shared the house with Flores-Rodriguez and her children.
Des Moines police spokesman Paul Parizek said the victims were renting the lower portion of the duplex from the suspect and his family, according to video from NBC affiliate WHO of Des Moines.
There was a dispute before the killings, and afterward Esquivel-Lopez called 911, police said.
“Everybody wants to know why. The community wants to know why this happened — particularly the two precious little kids,” Parizek said. “The sad part is, we may never know why.”
Esquivel-Lopez will be transported to the Polk County Jail, police said.