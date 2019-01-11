Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

A woman and two teenage girls were found shot to death inside a luxury gated community near San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday, authorities said.

The bodies of the woman, who appeared to be in her 30s, and the teenagers were discovered on Thursday by her boyfriend who lives at the house but wasn't there on Wednesday night, officials said.

"We believe at this point at least two of them appear to be murders," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said. "It's just too early to tell on the third person, if that is a murder or a suicide."

The sheriff didn't specify which of the three females hadn't been classified as a murder victim.

Salazar asked neighbors in the gated, upscale Anaqua Springs Ranch subdivision to turn over any security video or think back to any details they might have seen or heard on Wednesday night

“They’re multi-million dollar homes. Very big, very big lots and the homes are probably very well constructed, so it’s quite possibly nobody heard anything," the sheriff said.

"But it’s also possible that somebody may have heard or seen something that maybe at the time didn’t seem like anything of consequence, but now in the great scheme of things may seem like it could be a puzzle piece. We're asking them to give us a call."

The victims' names have not yet been released.