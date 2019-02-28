Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 28, 2019, 2:02 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

Police in Boston are searching for a woman who vanished on Sunday and the man they believe she was last seen with after leaving a nightclub.

Jassy Correia, 23, was seen leaving Venu nightclub after midnight on Sunday with an unknown man, who Boston Police said is a person of interest in her disappearance.

23-year-old Jassy Correia, missing in Boston. Boston Police Department

Police released a surveillance photo of what they believe is the pair walking, video of the man walking alone and a picture of a red Nissan Altima Correia and the man were spotted getting into early Sunday morning.

A missing person report was filed Wednesday after Correia's brother and father were not able to get in touch with her. Her father, Joaquin Correia, told NECN that he called his daughter on Tuesday for her birthday, but she didn't pick up.

"If I don’t see my daughter, I don’t know how I’m going to live," Correia said.

NECN reported that Correia has a 2-year-old daughter. She is about 5-foot-7 and was last seen wearing hoop earrings, an orange jumpsuit and a denim jacket with images of red lips and pink wings on the back, police said.