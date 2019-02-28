Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 28, 2019, 2:02 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 28, 2019, 6:51 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt and Doha Madani

The search for a woman who vanished after leaving a Boston nightclub led Thursday to the arrest of a kidnapping suspect and the discovery of a body that has yet to be identified.

Louis D. Coleman III Boston Police Department

Jassy Correia, 23, has been missing since leaving Venu nightclub after midnight on Sunday. She was seen on surveillance video with Louis D. Coleman III, 32, who was arrested in Delaware on Thursday, authorities said.

Police are meanwhile working to identify the body that was found and to determine a cause of death.

Police earlier released a surveillance photo of what they believed was the pair walking; video of Coleman walking alone; and a picture of a red car that Correia and the man were spotted getting into early Sunday morning.

A missing person report was filed Wednesday after Correia's brother and father were not able to get in touch with her. Her father, Joaquin Correia, told NECN that he called his daughter on Tuesday for her birthday, but she didn't pick up.

"If I don’t see my daughter, I don’t know how I’m going to live," Correia said.

NECN reported that Correia has a 2-year-old daughter. She is about 5-foot-7 and was last seen wearing hoop earrings, an orange jumpsuit and a denim jacket with images of red lips and pink wings on the back, police said.