Breaking News Emails
A woman found murdered near a Cincinnati high school has been identified as an 18-year-old suspect in an Alabama robbery as police continue to search for her suspected male accomplice.
The body of Baylee Wall, of Mississippi, was discovered Wednesday in a wooded area near Woodward Career Technical High School in Cincinnati, according to the city’s NBC affiliate WLWT.
Wall had been shot in the head, a police source told WLWT. Her body remained unidentified until Monday, after police on Friday released identifying information about the victim, such as pictures of her tattoos and jewelry. Her death is being treated as a homicide.
Wall was one of two suspects wanted in connection to an armed hotel robbery on Oct. 21, in Daphne, Alabama, a bayside town just east of Mobile.
The other suspect, Gary Eubanks Jr., 25, is still being sought.
Wall allegedly walked into the Daphne hotel inquiring about rates and scoping out the scene. After she left, Eubanks entered the hotel with a handgun and demanded money from the front desk, Daphne police said.
Wall and Eubanks both faced charges of first-degree robbery, according to Daphne Police.