After woman was fatally shot, mother fought off man charged with killing 3 with ax handle, officials say

A young mother desperately called 911 before she was allegedly gunned down by a man charged with killing three people over the weekend and her mother tried fending off the suspect with an ax handle, Pennsylvania court documents revealed on Monday.

Andre Gordon Jr., 26, is accused of killing three family members and leading police on a chase across state lines over the weekend.

He’s been charged with murder in Pennsylvania and carjacking and weapons charges in New Jersey.

He had two children with Taylor Daniel, 25, who was fatally shot Saturday morning in Levittown, Penn., according to an arrest affidavit. Daniel had called 911 just before she was killed, authorities said.

"The caller was identified as Taylor and the caller identified the male subject as 'Andre Gordon,'" the affidavit said.

Responding officers arrived at the house at 5 Edgewood Lane at 9:05 a.m. and discovered "Taylor Daniel had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene," the document stated.

Daniel's brother John and mother Nancy were in the house when she was killed, Falls Township police said.

"Nancy stated that she heard gunshots, after which she exited her bedroom and began to hit Andre Gordon Jr. with a wooden ax handle," police said. "At that point, Andre Gordon Jr. struck Nancy in the head with a rifle, causing a laceration to the head."

Minutes earlier at 8:52 a.m., Falls Township police arrived at 45 Viewpoint Lane to find the bodies of Karen Gordon and another victim, only known as KG, the affidavit said.

"Both subjects had suffered gunshot wounds and were deceased upon police arrival," according to the affidavit.

Bucks County prosecutors had identified the victims on Viewpoint Lane as the suspect's stepmother, Karen Gordon, 52, and his 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon.

Ring doorbell footage "shows Andre Gordon Jr." appearing to "point the rifle into the residence through the broken window," according to the affidavit.

The suspect's father argued with him at Viewpoint Lane before closing the door, authorities said.

"Andre Sr. opened the front door of the residence and confronted Andre Jr.," the affidavit stated. "After a verbal exchange, Andre Sr. closed the door and went to his room to get dressed. At that point, while displaying a rifle, Andrew Jr. began to hit the front door of the residence, causing glass to break on the door. Andre Sr. then heard what he believed to be gunshots in the residence. Andre Sr. remained in his room until the arrival of police."

The suspect fled to Trenton, New Jersey, where he was captured later in the day, authorities said.

He was being held in New Jersey on Monday, and it wasn't immediately clear if he had hired or been assigned a lawyer to speak on his behalf.