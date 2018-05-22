While Greitens has admitted to the affair with the woman, he denies accusations of blackmail and sexual violence.

"Above all, I am sorry for the pain that this process and my actions have caused my family, my friends and the people of Missouri," Greitens said in a statement earlier this month.

The affair was first made public by the woman's ex-husband, but it was Greitens' denial of certain parts of her story that pushed her to speak up.

"The second that he denied the things that were the most hurtful, that were the most difficult for me to now have to relive, I just realized now I have this decision. The only ethical thing I felt I could do is to tell the truth," she said.

On May 15, prosecutors abruptly dropped a felony invasion-of-privacy charge against Greitens, which had alleged that he had taken a revealing photo of the unidentified woman. The woman has also made claims that Greitens coerced her into a sexual act while she was crying on the floor of his home.

A special prosecutor has since been appointed to determine if the case should be re-filed against the governor, but the governor still declared victory following the dropped felony charge.

Greitens, however, remains charged with a second felony in St. Louis for allegedly disclosing a donor list from a St. Louis-based veterans' charity he founded for use in his political campaign. No trial date has been set for that case.

The first-term Republican governor has so far ignored calls to resign and Missouri's Republican legislative leaders have said they are still holding a month-long special session to consider whether to impeach Greitens in an attempt to remove him from office.

Those same Republican leaders said they found the unidentified woman's testimony "overall credible."

"They were hard to talk about. Really, really, really, hard to talk about. Some of the things. But I absolutely stand by it," the woman told KSDK.

"I have no ill intentions other than not being made to be a liar. I'm not lying. This is hard. It was hard at that time and it's hard to talk about now. I'm not lying."