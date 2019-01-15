Jayme, 13, was allegedly held by Jake Patterson, in a house about 80 miles from her Barron, Wisconsin, home, where she heard the shot that killed her father and saw her mother take a fatal shot to the head before she was stuffed in the trunk of a car.

A criminal complaint filed with the Barron County Clerk of Courts office detailed Oct. 15, when in the early morning, Jayme's father, James Closs, 56, and mother, Denise Closs, 46, were shot dead and the teen was taken.

When Jayme arrived at Patterson's house, he told her to get undressed, and he took away her clothes, making "a comment about not having evidence," the teen told investigators, according to the complaint.

Jayme spent the next 80-plus days trapped under a bed when Patterson had company or went out, sometimes for 12 hours at a time without food, water or anywhere to use the bathroom, she told police.

Patterson would stack storage bins, some weighted with barbells around the bed so that Jayme couldn't get out, and play loud music in the room so that no one could hear her.

"One time, (Jayme) stated she accidentally moved one of the totes when she was told to hide under the bed and Patterson told her something bad would happen if she did it again," the complaint said.

On another occasion, "Patterson got mad and hit her 'really hard' on her back with what she described as a handle for something used to clean blinds and that it hurt really bad when Patterson hit her," the document said.

Patterson did not tell investigators that he had struck Jayme, but did allegedly say he knew the teen "was fearful of him enough that she knew that she was not to leave the bedroom without him."

But she did. On Jan. 10, Jayme overpowered the crates and the weights, put on a pair of Patterson's shoes and found Nutter, who was walking her dog not far from Patterson's house. The teen has since been reunited with her family.

Patterson, 21, is charged with two counts of intentional homicide and one count each of kidnapping and armed burglary. He didn't know Jayme, but one day spotted her at a bus stop and resolved to kidnap her.

"There's a type of kidnapping called expressive where the actually taking of the victim is an end unto itself, where they look to dominate or put pressure on somebody, somehow victimize them," former FBI executive assistant director and NBC News analyst Shawn Henry said on "Today" Tuesday. "That looks to be what happened here, there was no ransom demand."

But investigators are still combing through the evidence to figure out why Patterson targeted Jayme and allegedly committed murder so that he could bring her to his home.

"You know when I read through the complaint, it’s really the callousness of this premeditated crime. ... There was nothing that was going to stop him from getting to her including murdering her parents," Henry said. "I mean, it reads like a script from a horror movie."