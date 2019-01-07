Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

A woman who lost her leg during the Boston Marathon bombing was severely injured when she was struck by a car in the city on Saturday.

Adrianne Haslet shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed on Sunday, writing that she had been struck by a car while on a crosswalk. "Thrown into the air and landed, crushing the left side of my body," she wrote. "I'm completely broken. More surgery to come."

Haslet, who was a ballroom dancer when she lost her left leg in the 2013 attack, has since become a advocate for amputee rights.

She still dances, and vowed to become a runner after she was wounded while watching the race from the finish line. She has run multiple races with a prosthetic leg since then, and crossed the Boston Marathon finish line herself in 2016. She was training for the 2019 Boston Marathon when she was hit.

Boston police said they took a report for a pedestrian struck on Commonwealth Avenue, where Haslet said she was hit, after 7 p.m. Saturday. The driver stayed on the scene, and was cited for failure to stop for a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk, police said. Officers noted it was dark and raining at the the incident.