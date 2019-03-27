Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 27, 2019, 9:30 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

A teenager who pleaded guilty to pushing her friend off a 60-foot bridge in Washington was ordered to spend two days in jail.

Taylor Smith, 19, was also ordered to spend 38 days on a work crew after pleading guilty earlier this month to reckless endangerment for shoving Jordan Holgerson off a bridge in Moulton Falls Regional Park on Aug. 7.

Holgerson, 17, suffered six broken ribs and punctured lungs.

"I think you need to do some jail time," Clark County District Court Judge Darvin Zimmerman said noting the severity of Holgerson's injuries.

Taylor Smith appears in court on March 18, 2019. KGW

Smith must also pay a fine of $300 and have no contact with Holgerson for two years.

The state had recommended Smith receive 120 days to be served as 60 days of home confinement, 30 days of work crew and 30 days of community service.

She originally pleaded not guilty in September and changed her plea last month after being offered a deal by prosecutors, who had recommended she receive no jail. Instead, they suggested she serve 60 days of home confinement, 30 days of work crew and 30 days of community service.

Holgerson's mother told reporters after the March 18 hearing that her daughter has developed anxiety and attends physical therapy for an injured shoulder.