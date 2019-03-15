Breaking News Emails
Some people have all the luck, the saying goes. On Feb. 11, that person was Deborah Brown — 30 times over.
The Richmond resident won the Virginia lottery 30 times that day after she bought 30 Pick 4 tickets with the exact same combination — 1-0-3-1.
Brown initially bought 20 tickets with that combination at a gas station in Chesterfield County.
"A couple of times during the day, I saw those numbers," Brown said when she recently claimed her winnings.
So later that day, she bought 10 more tickets at the same location with the same numbers.
The Pick 4 top prize for $1 play is $5,000. Drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m.
On the night of the Feb. 11 Pick 4 drawing, each of Brown's 30 plays won the top prize, netting her $150,000.
"I nearly had a heart attack," Brown said, according to a statement from Virginia Lottery.
The odds of matching all four numbers in order are 1 in 10,000, the agency said.
Brown has no immediate plans for her winnings, the statement said, but she is considering renovating her home.