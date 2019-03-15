Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 10, 2019, 5:47 PM GMT / Updated March 15, 2019, 8:27 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

Some people have all the luck, the saying goes. On Feb. 11, that person was Deborah Brown — 30 times over.

Deborah Brown won the Pick 4 Lottery prize of $150,000 in February 2019. Virginia Lottery

The Richmond resident won the Virginia lottery 30 times that day after she bought 30 Pick 4 tickets with the exact same combination — 1-0-3-1.

Brown initially bought 20 tickets with that combination at a gas station in Chesterfield County.

"A couple of times during the day, I saw those numbers," Brown said when she recently claimed her winnings.

So later that day, she bought 10 more tickets at the same location with the same numbers.

The Pick 4 top prize for $1 play is $5,000. Drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m.

On the night of the Feb. 11 Pick 4 drawing, each of Brown's 30 plays won the top prize, netting her $150,000.

"I nearly had a heart attack," Brown said, according to a statement from Virginia Lottery.

The odds of matching all four numbers in order are 1 in 10,000, the agency said.

Brown has no immediate plans for her winnings, the statement said, but she is considering renovating her home.