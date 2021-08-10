In the wake of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announcing his resignation, several of the women who accused him of sexual misconduct are speaking out.

Lindsey Boylan — whose February story of alleged sexual harassment by Cuomo ignited new calls for the governor to resign — tweeted, "From the beginning, I simply asked that the Governor stop his abusive behavior.

"It became abundantly clear he was unable to do that, instead attacking and blaming victims until the end. It is a tragedy that so many stood by and watched these abuses happen," Boylan wrote.

"I am thankful for the Attorney General, the investigators and all those who have pursued the truth despite intimidation and threats of retaliation," she wrote.

"Most importantly, I am in awe of the strength of the other women who risked everything to come forward. My hope always has been that this will make it safer for other women to report their own harassment and abuse. I will continue the fight to make that happen."

Attorney Debrah S. Katz, who represents Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett, said Tuesday was "a solemn day."

"One week after the Attorney General released a detailed report substantiating 11 women’s allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault against Governor Cuomo, he had no choice but to resign," she said in a statement.

Katz said Bennett spoke out because she "was not willing to sit idly by while the Governor smeared Lindsey in the press."

Speaking on MSNBC on Tuesday, Karen Hinton, a former Cuomo aide who said the governor invited her to his hotel room in 2000 and embraced her, pulling her back to him when she pulled away, praised the governor's progressive accomplishments on issues such as marriage equality, minimum wage and family leave, but said his behavior has been very "Nixon-like" and that his "own flaws" brought him down.

"He understood what the sexual harassment law is in New York, he signed the law!" Hinton said.

Cuomo has denied harassing women and said he was sorry for how his behavior made them feel.