Worker found dead in kettle cooker at N.J. food processing plant

An employee at a New Jersey food processing facility was found dead inside of a kettle cooker, authorities said.

Dale R. Devilli, 63, was working at the Lassonde Pappas and Company plant Monday morning in Bridgeton, about 40 miles south of Philadelphia, when police were called for a report of an unconscious man, according to New Jersey State Troopers.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said there appears to be nothing suspicious about Devilli's death, and the case is still being investigated.

A spokesperson for Lassonde Industries Inc. did not immediately return a request for comment on Thursday. According to the company's website, the plant produces organic, natural, and ready-to-drink teas, enhanced waters, and juices.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it is investigating the fatality.

An online obituary described Devilli, of Millville, as a handyman who loved the outdoors.

"Out of his countless hobbies, he perfected bow hunting, fishing, and gardening; the latter would grow a vast variety of fruits and vegetables every summer. As an animal and nature lover, Dale enjoyed walking through the various trails around his property with his dogs and family," it read. "He was the picture-perfect husband and father who valued family above all else."

He leaves behind two daughters and his wife of 28 years, the obituary says.