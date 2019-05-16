In this photo provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB investigator Clint Crookshanks, from left, and member Jennifer Homendy stand near the site of some of the wreckage of the DHC-2 Beaver, on May 15, 2019, that was involved in a midair collision near Ketchikan, Alaska, a couple of days earlier.

Peter Knudson / NTSB via AP