Pro wrestling legend and Hall of Famer Scott Hall on life support

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, a key figure in pro wrestling's massive growth in the 1980s and 90s, was hospitalized and on life support Monday, according to industry officials familiar with the situation.

Hall, 63, is best known for playing campy Cuban bad guy Razor Ramon. He was part of a 1990s pro wrestling revolution when he and other famous performers, including Hulk Hogan, jumped from Vince McMahon's World Wrestling Federation (WWF), now World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), to Ted Turner's World Championship Wrestling (WCW) upstart, shaking the industry to its core.

Hall's tag-team partner, Kevin Nash, said he loves "Scott with all my heart" and was bracing for the worst.

"My life was enriched with his take on life," Nash wrote on Instagram early Monday morning, with a picture of his wrestling partner. "He wasn’t perfect but as he always said 'The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross.' "

News of Hall's failing health spread quickly through tight circles of pro wrestling.

"Scott Hall, pulling for you my friend," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tweeted. "Stay strong! We need the 'bad guy' back in the game."

