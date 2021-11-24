Wrestling spectator tackles WWE's Seth Rollins during live broadcast

A man seen tackling pro wrestler Seth Rollins at a WWE event in New York City during a live broadcast Monday night has been accused of assault.

Video shows a man on top of Rollins, who then wiggled away, before five or more security workers and referees pile on the suspect and carry him away.

The incident happened at Barclays Center during a broadcast of "WWE Raw," also known as "Monday Night Raw," the New York Police Department said.

Seth Rollins was suited up and scheduled to take on Finn Bálor, but the match didn't happen because Bálor was injured before the bout, according to WWE.

Police said the suspect left his seat, jumped a metal barricade and tackled Rollins as the wrestler walked up a ramp to the stage about 9:20 p.m. Monday.

Elisah Spencer, 24, was arrested on suspicion of assault and suspicion of disrupting a live sporting event, police said. No one answered a phone number listed for Spencer's address.

Rollins sustained a swollen lip but refused medical aid, police said.

"WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously," the wrestling organization said. "The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."