April 10, 2019, 1:31 PM GMT / Updated April 10, 2019, 2:09 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A wrongful death lawsuit has been dismissed against Michelle Carter who, via text messages, encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself, court records reveal.

Eric S. Goldman, a lawyer for Conrad H. Roy III’s mother, told the Boston Herald that the suit has been "resolved" but declined to comment further.

Court records show that it was dismissed "with prejudice and without costs," meaning that it can't be brought back to court.

Lynn Roy filed the $4.2 million wrongful death lawsuit against Carter in August 2017 for her role in Conrad Roy's suicide in 2014. The 18-year-old died by inhaling carbon monoxide inside his pickup truck in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

Lawyers for Carter and Lynn Roy were not immediately available for comment.

Carter, then 17, was on the phone with Conrad Roy at the time of his suicide and convinced him to get back in the truck after he got out and told her he was having second thoughts, prosecutors said.

Bristol County Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz convicted Carter of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 for Conrad Roy's death and sentenced her to a mandatory 15 months in prison and five years of probation.

An attorney for Carter, 22, had asked Moniz to keep her free as they attempted to have the case heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. The state's high court, however, upheld the conviction during a February ruling and ordered her to start her sentence immediately.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.