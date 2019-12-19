Wyoming high school student who wore KKK-style garb to school is disciplined

A Wyoming high school student who came to school dressed in a white hooded robe while wearing a large cross and carrying an American flag is facing discipline, school officials said, without specifying how the student is being punished.
A photo of a Riverton High School student in Ku Klux Klan-style garb that circulated on social media appears to be a screenshot from Snapchat, captioned in part, "what has this school come to?"
In the photo, the student in the robe is walking through doors and also appears to be carrying a book, along with the American flag. A person behind that student is also wearing white, but instead of a hood, the second student appears to be wearing a baseball cap.
Native American rights activist Micah Lott posted the photo to Facebook on Wednesday, and it has been shared more than 550 times since.
"They try to say racism is gone," Lott wrote. "This is taught behavior, the klan is alive and well in Riverton, Wyoming ... We all knew it."
Riverton is a city of about 11,000 people surrounded by the Wind River Indian Reservation. Its population is 8 percent Native American and more than 80 percent is white.
In a statement, Riverton High School said school officials had taken disciplinary measures in response to the student's outfit and had "handled it."
"One student's decision does not represent our school or district. We are an inclusive school that is proud of our diverse population and celebrate that fact regularly," the statement said.
It is unclear if the high school disciplined one student or two.
Wyoming State Superintendent Jillian Balow wrote on Twitter that she had spoken with the district's superintendent, and "the facts indicate that they deliberately and intentionally entered the school in attire known to be associated with the Ku Klux Klan. Hateful speech, attire, or behavior is unequivocally unacceptable."
"This hurts our community, state, and nation. School personnel took swift action to remove the students, investigate the incident, and commence with disciplinary action," Balow said. "I know the student body and Riverton community are taking this issue very seriously and we will continue to communicate with and support the district any way we can."