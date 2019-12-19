Wyoming high school students who wore KKK-style garb to school are disciplined

Two Wyoming high school students who dressed in Ku Klux Klan-style garb for spirit day on Wednesday are facing discipline, according to school officials.
A photo of a Riverton High School student in a white hooded robe while wearing a large cross and carrying an American flag and book with another student behind him, also in a white robe, that circulated on social media appears to be a screenshot from Snapchat, captioned in part, "what has this school come to?"
Native American rights activist Micah Lott posted the photo to Facebook on Wednesday, and it has been shared more than 550 times since.
"They try to say racism is gone," Lott wrote. "This is taught behavior, the klan is alive and well in Riverton, Wyoming ... We all knew it."
Riverton is a city of about 11,000 people surrounded by the Wind River Indian Reservation. Its population is 8 percent Native American and more than 80 percent is white.
Terry Snyder, the school's district superintendent, told NBC News that both students had been disciplined, but he would not specify how. He said the school hosts a number of spirit days leading up to holiday break, and Wednesday's theme was "white out."
"I believe that these actions were inappropriate, it was dealt with immediately, we are not going to tolerate anything that begins to look like it has racial overtones at all, and that was the basis for the disciplinary action," Snyder said in a statement.
"We were very disheartened that any of our students would do that. We live in a diverse community, and the district would never tolerate such action among our students," Snyder said.
Wyoming State Superintendent Jillian Balow wrote on Twitter that she had spoken with Snyder, and "the facts indicate that they deliberately and intentionally entered the school in attire known to be associated with the Ku Klux Klan. Hateful speech, attire, or behavior is unequivocally unacceptable."
"This hurts our community, state, and nation. School personnel took swift action to remove the students, investigate the incident, and commence with disciplinary action," Balow said. "I know the student body and Riverton community are taking this issue very seriously and we will continue to communicate with and support the district any way we can."