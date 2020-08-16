Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Federal officials gave emergency approval this weekend to a coronavirus saliva test that Yale University researchers used on NBA players and staff.

In a statement, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hanh called the test "groundbreaking,” partly because it doesn’t need additional components, which have been prone to shortages, necessary with the standard nasal swab COVID-19 test.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

The test, known as SalivaDirect, “is simpler, less expensive, and less invasive than the traditional method for such testing,” Yale said in a news release Saturday.

The authorization allows the test to bypass the department's regular approval process.

SalivaDirect doesn’t rely on proprietary technology, and Yale researchers don’t intend to commercialize it, the university said. The researchers will provide protocols to other diagnostic laboratories that can then use commercially available equipment to conduct the test, the department said.

Nathan Grubaugh, one of the researchers who developed the test, said he expects labs to charge roughly $10 per sample.

“If cheap alternatives like SalivaDirect can be implemented across the country, we may finally get a handle on this pandemic, even before a vaccine,” Grubaugh said, according to the Yale news release.

Yale announced the study in June. The researchers partnered with the NBA because its players and on-court staff are regularly tested, they’re in close contact with each other and they don’t wear face coverings.

Yale said the accuracy of the results, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, were similar to the nasal swab test.