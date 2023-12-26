Ye apologizes in Hebrew to Jewish community for 'unplanned' antisemitic 'outburst'

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, apologized in Hebrew to the Jewish community for his "unplanned" antisemitic "outburst" earlier this month.

Ye posted the apology to his Instagram page early Tuesday morning.

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for my unplanned outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," he said in a statement written in Hebrew.

"I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future," the post continued.

The rapper, 46, ended the post by saying that forgiveness "is important to me" and that he was "committed to making amends and promoting unity."

His apology came weeks after videos showed Ye giving an expletive-laden rant about Hitler, Jesus and Donald Trump's legal troubles to a room full of people.

"Because you got a mug shot, you with us now?" Ye asked, referring to Trump's arrest. "No ... what you gonna do for us?"

At one point during his outburst, he complained about co-parenting with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

"Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye. Third party. Sponsor that. ... Bring your sponsorships to that," he said in a video widely circulated on social media and obtained by TMZ. "I don’t give a f--- n----. I don’t give a f--- about life or death, I got visitation with my kids. I ain’t got no say-so."

Ye's rant was not the first time he found himself in hot water. The rapper, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, has had his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended over antisemitic remarks and was dropped by companies including Adidas, Balenciaga and the prominent talent agency CAA.