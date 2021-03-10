A year of sacrifice: Why pre-pandemic photos can be painful reminders

"It looks like a pandemic nightmare," Navarro, 40, an assistant store manager at Walmart, said of the throngs of maskless fans inside the arena in his picture. "I definitely would have anxiety trying to attend something like that now."

While photos of happy events normally bring us joy, in our pictures from one year ago, many of us instead see painful reminders of all we have been forced to give up.

These images — snapshots from a way of life that has since been rendered inaccessible by the pandemic — may bring grief, experts say.

"People, when they rediscover an experience in various ways — could be through a photo or through a calendar entry — that's actually enjoyable. But what's different right now is that you have this comparison," said Kristin Diehl, a professor of marketing at the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business who has studied how people experience and remember events and how taking photos affects their enjoyment of those events.

"It's not just, 'Oh, wasn't that a great restaurant?' You automatically compare it to 'But we can't do that right now,'" she said. "It has this opportunity to bring up negative emotions."

As the anniversary of the pandemic approaches, NBC News asked readers to share the last pre-pandemic picture they took and describe what has changed in their lives since then.

Some people sent in pictures of their children grinning at sports practices that were abruptly halted days later. Others submitted photos of the last times they had fun nights out with colleagues, or attended crowded concerts, or visited elderly relatives.

"After a reset — a yearlong reset — even getting together with friends in your backyard may make you way happier than it did before."

As difficult as it has been not to take part in these activities, there may be a silver lining to some of them being on pause, Diehl said.

"Now, something that you did maybe on a regular basis, like going to the movies, seems so special," she said. "After a reset — a yearlong reset — even getting together with friends in your backyard may make you way happier than it did before."

When there is no going back to normal

But not everything from before the pandemic can resume.

The last photo that Janice Wang-Polagruto of West Sacramento, California, has on her phone from before the pandemic is of her daughter, Gabriella, 13, at a gymnastics meet. It would end up being Gabriella's last meet ever, although neither she nor her mother knew at the time.