Emergency crews responded to a report that a child was attacked by a big cat, like a mountain lion or bobcat, Monday afternoon, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.
The fire department was called with an initial report of a mountain lion attack at about 2:30 p.m. from Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve. The injured child is about 4 years old and was with an adult at the time of the apparent attack, according to a statement from San Diego Fire-Rescue.
The child was taken to Rady’s Children Hospital in San Diego, the statement said. Information on the child's condition was not immediately available Tuesday morning.
The city's fire department also called the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to the scene.
People who live near the trails at Rancho Peñasquitos Canyon Reserve said they often see signs posted warning of wild cats, according to NBC San Diego.
"We've been hearing a lot about mountain lions in the neighborhood and people viewing them," one resident said, adding that Monday's incident was "too close."