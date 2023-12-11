Young Thug co-defendant stabbed in Georgia jail, delaying high profile gang and racketeering trial

A member of Atlanta rapper Young Thug's gang was stabbed on Sunday night at Fulton County Jail, authorities said, delaying a high-profile gang and racketeering trial.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has not yet said what led to the stabbing of Shannon Stillwell, 31. He is one of six co-defendants in an ongoing trial of the Young Slime Life criminal street gang in Atlanta, which has ties to the national Bloods gang.

On Monday morning, Judge Ural Glanville dismissed the court where the trial was set to continue due to a “medical issue with one of the participants.” Glanville said the court will resume on Tuesday.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has not yet said Stillwell’s condition is. The agency said they will release a statement on the stabbing Monday.

Stillwell faces eight charges, including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and violation of Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, a federal law which has been used to prosecute gangs. He is booked in Fulton County Jail under the name Shannon Jackson.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is accused of being a co-founder of founding YSL, which prosecutors have described as a criminal street gang, according to an 80-page grand jury indictment. Williams is one of the six defendants in the ongoing trial.

Young Thug won a Grammy award for Song of the Year for his contributions to Childish Gambino's "This is America." He has also collaborated on music with Chris Brown, Travis Scott and Drake.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.