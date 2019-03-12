Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 12, 2019, 3:19 PM GMT By David K. Li

A disgruntled YouTube user drove across America and was arrested before he could settle his beef — perhaps violently — with the California tech giant, police said Tuesday.

Kyle Long, a 33-year-old from Waterville, Maine, was taken into custody about two miles from headquarters of Google, owners of the video-sharing platform, said police in Mountain View, California.

Long was booked on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was being held in lieu of $25,000 bail at the Santa Clara County Jail on Tuesday, Santa Clara County Sheriff's records showed.

Kyle Long was arrested after he made threats against Google and traveled across the country to confront the company. City of Mountain View

The Maine resident first came on the radar of authorities in Adair County, Iowa, on Friday when his car got stuck in a ditch, state police said. Long was also suspected of vandalizing a gas station restroom but police let him go because station owners were not interested in having him prosecuted, officials said.

While in Iowa, he told a state trooper that he was mad at Google for shutting down his YouTube channel, which gave instruction to other users on how to boost viewership and earn money, Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nelson Ludwig told NBC News.

Ludwig didn't specify what Long allegedly said about YouTube, but the Iowa lawman added: "It was just enough to make a call to Maine (police in Waterville) to find out more, it was just enough to raise concerns."

The Iowa state trooper didn't believe there was enough evidence to arrest Long on Friday, according to Ludwig.

"Long informed state troopers that he was on his way to Mountain View, California, to meet with Google after his YouTube channel had been shut down, which he claimed was resulting in him losing money," according to a Mountain View Police Department statement.

"On Sunday, Waterville, Maine police notified us that they had received information that Long was not only in California, but that he had stated if his meeting with Google personnel did not go well, he was going to resort to physical violence."

Local police were stationed around the Googleplex and kept an eye out for Long's car, authorities said.

Then at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, Mountain View police made a "high-risk stop" of Long's car near U.S. Highway 101 and Moffett Boulevard, which is about 40 miles south of San Francisco and 12 miles north of San Jose, in the heart of the Silicon Valley, authorities said.

He had three baseball bats with him, officials said.

Mountain View Police Chief Max Bosel thanked authorities from Iowa to Maine.

“We very much appreciated all the efforts that were made across the country to do everything possible to prevent this man bringing harm to others," he said.

It wasn't immediately known if Long had hired an attorney by Tuesday morning. A rep for Google could not be immediately reached for comment.

Last year, a California woman opened fire at YouTube offices in San Bruno before she fatally shot herself. Najafi Aghdam, 38, had accused YouTube of unfairly holding back advertising profits from her channel.