SAN BRUNO, Calif. — Nasim Aghdam visited a gun range hours before she showed up at YouTube's California campus — packing a legally registered pistol and a grudge — and opened fire, police said Wednesday.
"We know that she was upset with YouTube," Police Chief Ed Barberini said of the motive for the attack, in which the 38-year-old vegan activist wounded three people before killing herself.
Aghdam's family told NBC News that she believed YouTube was discriminating against the videos she uploaded onto the site, cutting into her income.
Barberini said his department is investigating reports that Aghdam's family, who reported her missing, told neighboring Mountain View police that she hated the company and might be found at its headquarters.
Mountain View officers had found her sleeping in her car early Tuesday, hours before the shooting, and decided that she did not pose a threat, officials said.
San Bruno police were not told by Mountain View police that Aghdam might head there, Barberini said. Before lunchtime, she gained access to the campus and began shooting in the courtyard with a Smith & Wesson 9 mm semiautomatic handgun that she had bought legally, Barberini said.
He said Aghdam fired "quite a few" shots but there is no indication that she was targeting specific people. When police arrived, they found one wounded victim on the site, two others who had fled to a neighboring building and Aghdam dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Barberini said.
"I will tell you that the evidence at the scene suggests that she was not superproficient" with a firearm, Barberini told NBC News. "There seemed to be no kind of method or rhyme or reason to what she was doing."
He said Aghdam had visited a gun range in the area before the shooting but declined to say which one.
By Wednesday morning, two of the victims had been treated at a hospital and released, and one remained in serious condition.
At the Menifee, Calif., home of Aghdam's parents, police and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives gathered evidence while relatives came and went.
One family member, who did not want to give her name, expressed frustration that police had not taken Aghdam into custody after she was found in her car and that she was allowed to buy a firearm without a psychiatric exam.
Mostly, she said, she was sad about what had happened. "I am so sorry for those people shot," she told reporters.
Aghdam was an Iranian-born refugee who had lived in California since her late teens. the relative said. An extremist vegan, she was obsessive about animal rights, her social media accounts show.
On her website, she claimed that YouTube was discriminating against her videos, many of which focused on animal rights and veganism — mixed in with bizarre musical parodies.
"Youtube filtered my channels to keep them from getting views!" Aghdam wrote on her website.
"There is no free speech in real world & you will be suppressed for telling the truth that is not supported by the system. Videos of targeted users are filtered & merely relegated, so that people can hardly see their videos!"
Aghdam's father told NBC News that she was a longtime YouTube user who believed that she had been cheated out of money from video views. Widely viewed videos earn money when YouTube puts ads on them, giving the video creator a cut of the advertiser's payment.
YouTube "stopped everything and now she has no income," her father, Ismail Aghdam, said in a brief phone interview Tuesday night.
The family reported Aghdam missing on Monday and said she had been gone since Saturday. Police in Mountain View, which is southeast of San Bruno, said they found her sleeping in a car in a parking lot.
The woman confirmed her identity after police matched her license plate to that of a missing person out of Southern California, a Mountain View police spokesman said in an email. Her family was notified that she had been found.
"According to our report, at no point in our contact with the woman did she indicate she was a threat to herself or others," the Mountain View police official said.
It appears that Aghdam was a longtime animal rights activist. Nearly a decade ago, she took part in a demonstration organized by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California to protest the killing of pigs during a military exercise.
News accounts from the time said she carried a plastic sword and wore pants spattered with fake blood. "For me, animal rights equals humans rights," she was quoted as saying.
PETA on Wednesday said Aghdam had not been affiliated with the group in recent years. "She appeared at a few demonstrations about nine years ago, but changed her phone number and dropped out of sight," the animal rights group said in a statement.
By last year, Aghdam had turned to protesting YouTube. Her Facebook page shows a photo of her standing on a street corner in February 2017 with the heading "YouTube Dictatorship" and the message: "Hidden policy: Promote stupidity, discrimination, suppression of truth."
In one Instagram video, Aghdam appears in a black hood and asks her audience: "When it comes to freedom of speech, do you think that Iran is better than USA or USA is better than Iran?”
Aghdam, according to her website, had four YouTube channels — one in Farsi, one in Turkish, one in English and one devoted to making beaded necklaces.
Public records show that she worked for her father's electrical company and once had a company of her own called Peace Thunder. Her Facebook page described her simply as an "artist."
At the YouTube campus, employees arriving Wednesday morning for a meeting about the shooting said they had been instructed not to speak to the media. But some, speaking anonymously, said they were concerned that the violence could affect the company's culture.
"I don’t want to be scrutinized every time I walk into the workplace. I don’t want to be checked," one worker said. “Given the culture here, which is all about openness, I don’t think anyone wants things to change. They want it to stay open. People think it’s one of the best places to work and that is one of the reasons why."
Several staffers said there was little YouTube could have done to prevent the attack.
"I mean, this is America in the 21st century," said one young man. "It’s tragic and it’s awful, but what can you do?"
Another worker agreed: "You can have metal detectors. You can try other things. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t guarantee it won’t happen again."
Stephanie Gosk and James Rainey reported from San Bruno, and Courtney McGee and Tracy Connor from New York. Andrew Blankstein contributed reporting from Los Angeles.