Barberini said his department is investigating reports that Aghdam's family, who reported her missing, told neighboring Mountain View police that she hated the company and might be found at its headquarters.

Mountain View officers had found her sleeping in her car early Tuesday, hours before the shooting, and decided that she did not pose a threat, officials said.

San Bruno police were not told by Mountain View police that Aghdam might head there, Barberini said. Before lunchtime, she gained access to the campus and began shooting in the courtyard with a Smith & Wesson 9 mm semiautomatic handgun that she had bought legally, Barberini said.

He said Aghdam fired "quite a few" shots but there is no indication that she was targeting specific people. When police arrived, they found one wounded victim on the site, two others who had fled to a neighboring building and Aghdam dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Barberini said.

"I will tell you that the evidence at the scene suggests that she was not superproficient" with a firearm, Barberini told NBC News. "There seemed to be no kind of method or rhyme or reason to what she was doing."

He said Aghdam had visited a gun range in the area before the shooting but declined to say which one.

A photo of Nasim Aghdam from her website, where she vented about YouTube's policies. NasimSabz.com

By Wednesday morning, two of the victims had been treated at a hospital and released, and one remained in serious condition.

At the Menifee, Calif., home of Aghdam's parents, police and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives gathered evidence while relatives came and went.

One family member, who did not want to give her name, expressed frustration that police had not taken Aghdam into custody after she was found in her car and that she was allowed to buy a firearm without a psychiatric exam.

Mostly, she said, she was sad about what had happened. "I am so sorry for those people shot," she told reporters.

Aghdam was an Iranian-born refugee who had lived in California since her late teens. the relative said. An extremist vegan, she was obsessive about animal rights, her social media accounts show.

On her website, she claimed that YouTube was discriminating against her videos, many of which focused on animal rights and veganism — mixed in with bizarre musical parodies.

"Youtube filtered my channels to keep them from getting views!" Aghdam wrote on her website.

"There is no free speech in real world & you will be suppressed for telling the truth that is not supported by the system. Videos of targeted users are filtered & merely relegated, so that people can hardly see their videos!"

Aghdam's father told NBC News that she was a longtime YouTube user who believed that she had been cheated out of money from video views. Widely viewed videos earn money when YouTube puts ads on them, giving the video creator a cut of the advertiser's payment.

YouTube "stopped everything and now she has no income," her father, Ismail Aghdam, said in a brief phone interview Tuesday night.