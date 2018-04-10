And police said that appeared to be the motive for Tuesday's attack at the YouTube campus in San Bruno, which left three people wounded and Aghdam dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

She was upset with YouTube," San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said at a news conference. The investigation is ongoing, but police revealed new details about Aghdam's actions on Wednesday morning.

Her family had not been able to contact her since Saturday and reported her missing on Monday, police said.

Officers in Mountain View, about 30 miles from San Bruno, found her early Tuesday sleeping in her car. The woman confirmed her identity after police matched her license plate to the missing-person report, and her family was notified that she had been located.

"According to our report, at no point in our contact with the woman did she indicate she was a threat to herself or others," a Mountain View police official said.

Nasim Aghdam

Barberini said his department was investigating reports that Aghdam's family told police that she "hated" YouTube and might be at its headquarters. He said that message never made it to his team.

At some point later Tuesday morning, Aghdam visited a gun range in the area, Barberini said, declining to identify which one.

Then, around lunchtime, she entered the YouTube campus through a parking garage and began shooting in the courtyard with a Smith & Wesson 9 mm semiautomatic handgun that she had bought legally, Barberini said.

He said Aghdam fired "quite a few" shots but there is no indication that she was targeting specific people. When police arrived, they found one wounded victim on the site, two others who had fled to a neighboring building and Aghdam dead.

"I will tell you that the evidence at the scene suggests that she was not superproficient" with a firearm, Barberini told NBC News. "There seemed to be no kind of method or rhyme or reason to what she was doing."