At long last 101-year-old Black WWII veteran receives overdue recognition, honor

At New York's famed Carnegie Hall Wednesday night 101-year old Army medical assistant, Cresencia Garcia was honored during a salute to veterans. Garcia is one of the many unsung patriots during America's Jim Crow years. Working around the clock she cared for and treated the sick and wounded, Black and white. Color didn’t matter, despite the brutal indignities of racism Garcia endured on both sides of the Atlantic.

“I couldn’t go in there because I was Black. I couldn’t sit there to eat because I was Black,” Garcia says. She was part of the Army's segregated 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, nicknamed “Six Triple Eight" --- all Black and all women, some assigned delivering the millions of letters from the home front.

Their motto: No Mail Low Morale.

There are four women buried in the American cemetery at Normandy, three of them are from the 6888th. Historian John Monsky says there are only a few of Garcia's colleagues left and time is running out for them to be recognized. "I think this is a tribute to Black Americans. They showed up and they fought every time that America called upon them,” Monsky says.

Born in Puerto Rico, Garcia came to New York for a better life and says she found it. After the 1941 deadly attack on Pearl Harbor Garcia felt the calling, “All the girls were going to the Army, so I said 'Why Can’t I?' So I joined,” she says. For her family service is a tradition. Her husband, an Army sergeant, survived an attack on the USS Rhona, the deadliest attack at sea leaving more than 1000 dead. They named their daughter after the ship. Her sons, Esteban and Angel are Vietnam veterans having served in the Army and the Marines. Her proud granddaughter Tara says she is an amazing treasure and it’s about time her humble grandma receives the recognition she deserves.