'I had to pray': Stories of survival come from devastation left in tornado's path

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Jeremy Page believed his life was about to end.
Awakened by a catastrophic tornado shaking the foundation of his home Friday night, Page screamed out to God to spare him another day.
“Jesus, Jesus, just help,” said Page, 45, who moved to the city only two weeks ago. “I knew I had to pray.”
Climbing into bed Friday night, Page said he was aware there was a chance for a tornado strike in his area. But he didn’t give it much thought until it actually struck sometime past 10 p.m.
It was then that Page realized his life was in mortal danger.
For about 50 seconds his newly rented home began to forcefully rattle. In those moments, Page said it was the most scared he’s ever been. He could feel the deadly gust of wind hurling above his home.
“If felt like the tornado picked it up,” Page said.
The act of nature uprooted a large tree on the side of his house, which landed on his neighbor’s roof. Page is one of the lucky ones. Officials have confirmed 70 deaths and believe that number could exceed 100 residents.
The deaths hit hard for Teresa Willis, 29, a Mayfield resident and nurse, whose great aunt was found dead in the storm’s aftermath.
“For me not to be able to help my family member is horrible,” she said Saturday afternoon after viewing the remains of her aunt’s house.
“There’s no furniture. There’s no clothes. There’s nothing remaining of her house but a slab and two steps,” Willis said.
Drone video captures Kentucky tornado devastationDec. 11, 202100:47
The storm did significant damage to this city in the most western portion of Kentucky. The police station, city hall and courthouse were all badly damaged as crews tried to repair the buildings Saturday afternoon.
“These things happen in other places but never at home,” said Al Chandler, pastor of Northside Baptist Church, who used his church van to transport residents in housing authority units to nearby warming stations. “We’ve been hit harder than we ever have before. Anytime something like this happens, communities come together.”
Willis said the tornado has left a lasting impression on the city.
“It’s absolutely horrific. Mayfield had never gone through anything like this. We’ve gotten tornado warnings in the past but never had to take them serious,” she said. “We never dreamed it would be this bad. It was a wake up call.”