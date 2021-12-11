'I had to pray': Stories of survival come from devastation left in tornado's path

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Jeremy Page believed his life was about to end.

Awakened by a catastrophic tornado shaking the foundation of his home Friday night, Page screamed out to God to spare him another day.

“Jesus, Jesus, just help,” said Page, 45, who moved to the city only two weeks ago. “I knew I had to pray.”

Climbing into bed Friday night, Page said he was aware there was a chance for a tornado strike in his area. But he didn’t give it much thought until it actually struck sometime past 10 p.m.

It was then that Page realized his life was in mortal danger.

For about 50 seconds his newly rented home began to forcefully rattle. In those moments, Page said it was the most scared he’s ever been. He could feel the deadly gust of wind hurling above his home.

“If felt like the tornado picked it up,” Page said.

The act of nature uprooted a large tree on the side of his house, which landed on his neighbor’s roof. Page is one of the lucky ones. Officials have confirmed 70 deaths and believe that number could exceed 100 residents.