2 kids killed by falling trees in Georgia and Tennessee as winter storm sweeps the South

Two children are dead after a major winter storm system swept through Georgia and Tennessee with heavy winds, rain and snow that downed trees and crushed the victims in their homes.

In Georgia, a large tree fell onto a Decatur home early Monday morning after heavy rain left the soil in the area saturated, according to Capt. Jaeson Daniels of the DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

Inside the home, a 5-year-old was dead, and his mother barely survived, reported NBC News affiliate 11 Alive News in Atlanta. Family identified the child to 11 Alive as Zachariah Jackson.

"We have been receiving a lot of rain over the last week or so, and the ground is just soft, and with the high winds, it's just a recipe for trees being downed," Daniels told 11 Alive News.

Storm clouds are seen in the distance near Covington, Ga., in neighboring Newton County on Dec. 31, 2021. John Bazemore / AP file

Later Monday morning, in Townsend, Tennessee, about 200 miles north of Atlanta — where heavy, wet snow had fallen overnight — a tree fell onto a home near an entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News that the tree killed a 7-year-old girl at a vacation rental property.

The victim's name has not yet been released pending the completion of an investigation, BCSO said.

NBC News affiliate WBIR of Knoxville, Tennessee, reported emergency responders received calls with reports of downed trees and rockslides throughout the area, which received a significant snowfall overnight Sunday into Monday.

As the first major winter storm of 2022 swept across the South and Atlantic coast Monday morning, 29 million people were under winter storm warnings. It is expected to be the largest winter storm for the mid-Atlantic since 2019.

Up to a foot of snow was reported in parts of Washington, D.C., triggering major traffic and travel issues that even delayed President Joe Biden as he returned to the White House from Delaware.