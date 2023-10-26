27 confirmed dead, 4 missing after Hurricane Otis hits Mexico, Acapulco mayor says

Twenty-seven people are dead and four people are missing after Hurricane Otis made landfall in Acapulco, Mexico, as a Category 5 storm early Wednesday, the mayor of the resort city said Thursday at a news conference.

In addition, damage to Acapulco's General Hospital forced 200 patients to be transferred to other medical facilities, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Mexico's secretary of security and citizen protection, told reporters. The hospital will be operating as normal within 24 hours, she added.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the deaths of 27 people are what hurts the most and offered condolences to their families.

He said that while the city was prepared for the storm, it was "exceptional" and "unexpected."