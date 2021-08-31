Aerial video, images illustrate scale of damage left by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana

Shattered homes, debris-strewn streets and flooded communities along the Louisiana Gulf Coast were left in the wake of Hurricane Ida, as rescuers worked to save the stranded Monday.

Aerial video and images showed some of the destruction from the Category 4 hurricane that made landfall Sunday, including in LaPlace west of New Orleans.

The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast near Galliano, La., on Aug. 30, 2020. U.S. Coast Guard

Almost 800 people were rescued from flooded homes or moved to safer ground in St. John the Baptist Parish where LaPlace, a community of around 29,000, is located, parish officials said.

More than 1 million homes and businesses, including virtually all of New Orleans, lost power. Officials in St. Charles Parish, also near New Orleans, said the power could be out there for a month.

The Coast Guard was conducting search-and-rescue overflights of the Gulf Coast.

At least two people have died, including one person killed when a tree fell on his home and another man who drowned while attempting to drive around floodwaters, the state health department said. Both deaths are considered storm-related, it said.

The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast near Galliano, La., on Aug. 30, 2020. U.S. Coast Guard

Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, about 11:55 a.m. local time Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Utility company Entergy said Monday evening that the 150-mph winds caused catastrophic damage and that customers in the direct path of the hurricane could face outages for more than three weeks, although it estimated about 90 percent of those affected would see power restored sooner.

"This will be a marathon, not a sprint," Deanna Rodriguez, Entergy New Orleans president and CEO, said in a statement.

More photos from flyover today: LaPlace, Houma, Montegut, Grand Isle and the Northshore.



Thread: https://t.co/l0Rs7C7F2q pic.twitter.com/l4Z0oXuUzc — Rep. Garret Graves (@RepGarretGraves) August 30, 2021

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects the number of dead from the storm to rise as damage assessments are made and searches conducted. He said that recovery from the storm would take months.

Ida was one of the strongest hurricanes ever to make landfall in the region. It made landfall on the same day that Hurricane Katrina struck 16 years earlier.