Arctic blast in U.S. could bring record-lows from Texas to New York

An Arctic blast is forecast to bring widespread record-setting temperatures to parts of the United States this week.
The coldest surge of Arctic air so far this season will impact much of the central and eastern regions down to the Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service.
The agency expects record-setting cold from Monday through Wednesday. The lowest temperatures are predicted for Wednesday on the East Coast.
Below freezing temperatures are forecast as far south as the central Texas coast by Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said.
"This will make it feel like in the middle of winter rather than in November for much of the eastern two-thirds of the country for the next few days."
Snowfall in the Midwest impacted air travel in Chicago. A plane trying to land at O'Hare International Airport slid off the runway.
None of the 38 passengers and three crew members aboard an Envoy Air flight from Greensboro, North Carolina, were hurt when the plane slid off the runway at about 7:45 a.m. Monday, according to The Associated Press.
According to the National Weather Service, parts of Chicago could see as much as 6 inches of snow.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said.
Arctic blast set to bring record-breaking cold to millions across USNov. 11, 201903:20
Northwest Indiana could see accumulations of up to 10 inches in addition to high winds.
"Behind the strong arctic high, an upper-level impulse will bring the next chance of snow and mixed precipitation across the Pacific Northwest into the northern Rockies Tuesday and Tuesday night," the National Weather Service said. "The precipitation will likely move into the northern Plains in the form of snow early on Wednesday."