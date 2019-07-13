Breaking News Emails
Barry was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane Saturday morning with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.
The slow-moving storm in the Gulf of Mexico was expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Saturday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain that forecasters predict could cause flooding over a wide region going into next week.
The storm "poses a significant flooding threat" due to how slowly it is moving, the National Weather Service said.
Baton Rouge northwest of New Orleans could experience extreme flooding with the Comite River forecast to crest above a record sent in floods in 2016 that caused between $10 billion to $15 billion in damage and left 13 people dead.
Tropical Storm Barry has now been updated to Hurricane statusJuly 13, 201903:50
Even before Barry makes landfall, it's making itself felt in some parts of southern Louisiana. On Saturday morning, a rescue operation was underway on Isle de Jean Charles, a remote island in Terrebonne Parish where at least a dozen people were stranded due to rising floodwaters, according to NBC affiliate WDSU .
The U.S. Coast Guard had been called to assist with the rescue after trees fell on a highway cutting people off from the island, the outlet reported.
The storm has also left more than 48,000 people in Louisiana without power, WDSU reported. Entergy Louisiana said in a tweet that they have crews in place and will begin to restore power as soon as it is safe to do so.
As Barry moves through Louisiana it is expected to weaken before reaching Arkansas, areas of Memphis, Tennessee, and Greenville, Mississippi on Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.