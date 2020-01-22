Beware of 'falling iguanas': Cold weather in South Florida spurs unusual forecast

South Florida residents woke up to an unusual warning Wednesday — beware the falling iguanas.
"This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr!" said a tweet from the National Weather Service in Miami.
Sure enough, residents started tweeting confirmation of seeing falling iguanas Wednesday as wind chills dipped into the 30s.
The cold-blooded iguanas drop from trees in low temperatures because they become immobile. The weather service says that just because they are not moving doesn't mean they're dead.
Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill told NBC Miami that smaller iguanas are more likely to fall quickly after the temperatures drop to the 40s or below.
Miami's temperature on Tuesday fell to 41 degrees, the lowest since 2010 when paralyzed iguanas were also dropping from trees.
Temperatures are expected to rise Wednesday afternoon, which should help the lizards regain their mobility.