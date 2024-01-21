Buffalo Bills fans took to Highmark Stadium once again to shovel snow in the days leading up to Sunday night's playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

As they did before last week’s game, the Buffalo Bills put out a call asking fans to lend a hand clearing snow in the stadium in time for the big game.

Videos and social media show dozens of fans arriving at the stadium with shovels in hand ready to get to work.

"It's up to us," a young fan told NBC affiliate WGRZ. "I mean, it comes down to that. The Bills lose, it's our fault."

Fans came from Lockport to Rochester just to help their beloved team. They were also paid $20 an hour for their work.

"Hard work and dedication to get it done," a fan said.

The plan was for the 100 level to be shoveled by Saturday and the 300 level to be done by Saturday night, said Andy Major, the Bills' vice president of operations. The shoveling was happening around the clock.

"We know that we need the help. I think they know we need the help," Majors said. "I mean, there's no sugarcoating this. There's 5-plus, maybe 6 feet of snow in our stands right now."

A bitter blast of arctic air lingered across much of the U.S. over the weekend, with heavy snow blanketing parts of metropolitan New York City.

Lake-effect snow affected the Buffalo area, where bands Thursday produced snow at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, the National Weather Service there said.

It isn't the first time the Bills have sought help from their fans. The team relied on shovelers to help dig out snow before Monday’s playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.