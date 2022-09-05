California braces for possible power outages as temperatures again break triple digits in relentless heat wave

California is facing worsening grid challenges and bracing for possible power outages as temperatures are forecast to again surge into the triple digits on Monday.

The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the state's electrical power system, called for residents "to lower electricity use in the afternoons and evenings to avoid outages" amid the ongoing historic heat wave, according to a news release.

"We have now entered the most intense phase of this heat wave," CAISO President and CEO Elliot Mainzer said at a news conference on Monday, giving an update on the heat wave and grid reliability. "Forecasted demand for Monday and Tuesday is at all time record levels, potential for rotating outages has increased significantly."

According to CAISO, Monday and Tuesday are projected to be "the most challenging days yet" in the heat wave, "with the highest temperatures forecast on Tuesday and projected electricity demand of 50,099 megawatts."

CAISO issued a "flex alert," which is a call to conserve energy during critical times, for Monday from 4p.m. to 10p.m. "when the grid is most stressed from higher demand and less solar energy" to help avoid outages. This is CAISO's sixth straight day issuing a flex alert.

As part of the flex alert, residents are encouraged to pre-cool their homes by setting the thermostat to 72 degrees, use appliances like washers and dryers and adjust curtains to cover windows all before 4p.m. From 4 to 9p.m., it's recommended "to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances, and turn off all unnecessary lights."

Continued calls to reduce energy consumption "are expected as the state endures record-breaking temperatures lasting at least through Friday,” according to CAISO.

A map of the U.S. on the National Weather Service website shows that almost the entire state is under excessive heat warning, meaning there will be "dangerously hot conditions with temperatures over 100 degrees in many locations." The heat warning will remain in effect until Wednesday night.

Temperatures in California are expected to be anywhere between 100 and 115 degrees across inland areas and in the 80s to 90s closer to the coast, National Weather Service Meteorologist Sarah Rogowski said at Monday's press conference.

"We're going to be seeing those values through Thursday and into Friday, especially across the central parts of the valley," she said. "We're also seeing warm overnight low temperatures, also approaching records just like those high temperatures are each day."

Heat kills more people annually in the U.S. than other weather disasters, including floods, hurricanes and tornadoes. The National Weather Service recommends drinking plenty of fluids and staying indoors.