Carolinas brace for further flooding as Florence dumps heavy rain

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Residents in Wilmington, N.C. were cut off and braced for further flooding on Monday as Florence, formerly a hurricane and now a tropical depression, continued to dump heavy rain across the region.

The storm has been blamed for at least 17 deaths, with the majority the victims located in North Carolina. Two babies and a mother were killed in separate incidents in Gaston County and Wilmington after trees fell on their homes. A 68-year-old man was electrocuted in Lenoir County on Saturday after plugging in a generator.

With food and water supplies running low, local authorities in New Hanover County, where Wilmington is located, appealed Sunday to state emergency-management officials for help. Water and military-style field rations known as MREs were due to be delivered around North Carolina on Monday.

On Monday morning, officials will first try to go by land, using routes selected by the state highway patrol, said Jessica Loeper, a spokeswoman for New Hanover County.

Water is pumped out from a local store in New Bern, N.C. on Sept. 16, after Hurricane Florence passed through. Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

If flooding makes the roads impassable, then authorities will use airlifts, she said. When the supplies finally reach the county, they’ll be distributed from three points around the county, locations that will be announced Monday, Loeper said.

Many residents in Wilmington, a city of about 117,000, were trapped at home, hemmed in by downed trees and power lines. Countless homes were damaged and many homeowners who left were unable to get back to evaluate the damage to their property.

The city’s first responders scrambled to keep up with requests for help, with police responding to more than 800 calls between Saturday and Sunday. A curfew remained in effect for the city from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

County offices were shut until further notice, with the exception of the landfill and county staff who were reassigned to emergency response and recovery efforts.

With Florence making its way across the region, flash flood warnings were in effect across much of North Carolina, as well as in northeast South Carolina and southwest Virginia, according to the National Hurricane Center. It also warned that “catastrophic/historic river flooding will continue” across large areas of the Carolinas.

“Flood waters are raging across our state and the risk to life is rising with the angry waters,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Sunday.

Mandatory evacuation orders were in effect in several areas around the region, including Craven County, N.C., where the hard-hit town of New Bern is located. With further flooding expected, a state of emergency is in effect there until Friday.

"A lot of the creeks around New Bern are increasing by the hour," New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw told "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

In Fayetteville, N.C. the Cape Fear River continued to rise and was forecast to crest on Tuesday. More than 1,400 people in the city took refuge in shelters.

Parts of nearby Hoke County, located around 20 miles west of Fort Bragg, were also under mandatory evacuation orders due to a potential dam breach.

Officials in North Carolina expect rescue operations to continue for several days. There have been more than 900 water rescues since the storm hit, according to the state’s Department of Public Safety.

More than half a million people were in the dark in North Carolina late Sunday night, according to the Department of Public Safety. Duke Energy said more than 300,000 of its customers remained without power, early Monday. The company said it had restored power to more than 1 million customers across the Carolinas that lost it during the storm.

The storm first made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Friday near Wrightsville Beach, N.C.

Jon Schuppe reported from Wilmington, N.C., Rachel Elbaum from London.