Christmas storm brings record snow to Erie, Pennsylvania

ERIE, Pa. — A Christmas storm has dumped a record amount of snow on Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says Monday's storm brought 34 inches of snow, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Record-breaking snowstorm in Pennsylvania declared disaster emergency 2:31 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1124258371845" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Another 19 inches fell before dawn Tuesday, bringing the total to 53 inches, the greatest two-day total in commonwealth history. The previous record was the 44 inches that fell in Morgantown in March 1958.

Residents along East 24th Street dig out after a record two-day snowfall on Dec. 26, 2017 in Erie, Pa. Greg Wohlford / Erie Times-News via AP

Erie issued a snow emergency, citing "dangerous and impassable" roads. It asked residents to stay off streets until the snow stops and roads can reopen.

Related: Storm brings white Christmas to Midwest and Northeast

State police and the state Department of Transportation are urging people to avoid travel, citing poor visibility and deteriorating conditions.