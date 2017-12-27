Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
Weather
News
photo

Christmas storm brings record snow to Erie, Pennsylvania

by Associated Press

Image: Record Snowfall
Rochelle Carlotti, 28, shovels steps near her home after a record snowfall on Dec. 26, 2017 in Erie, Pa. Greg Wohlford / Erie Times-News via AP

ERIE, Pa. — Snow continues to fall in Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas that already have seen a record amount of snow over the past few days.

The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says at least an additional 5 to 10 inches are expected through Wednesday.

Record-breaking snowstorm in Pennsylvania declared disaster emergency 2:31
advertisement

The storm brought 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie. The previous record was the 44 inches that fell in Morgantown in March 1958.

Another 24.5 inches fell by Tuesday night, bringing the total since Dec. 23 to more than 62.9 inches.

Image: Record Snowfall
Residents along East 24th Street dig out after a record two-day snowfall on Dec. 26, 2017 in Erie, Pa. Greg Wohlford / Erie Times-News via AP

Erie issued a snow emergency, citing "dangerous and impassable" roads. It asked residents to stay off streets until the snow stops and roads can reopen.

Related: Storm brings white Christmas to Midwest and Northeast

State police and the state Department of Transportation are urging people to avoid travel, citing poor visibility and deteriorating conditions.

Image: Record Snowfall
A man clears snow on Dec. 26, 2017 in Erie, Pa. Greg Wohlford / Erie Times-News via AP

Associated Press
Topics News, U.S. news, Weather
First Published
Next Story Storm brings white Christmas to Midwest and Northeast
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement