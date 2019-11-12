Cities across U.S. experience record lows as arctic blast brings snow and ice

Several Midwestern cities are experiencing record low temperatures after an arctic blast brought snow, frigid temperatures and icy conditions to parts of the country.
In Kansas, temperatures dipped down to 8 degrees early Tuesday in Wichita, breaking a record of 9 degrees set in 1911. Salina recorded temperatures as low as 3 degrees early Tuesday, also beating a record set in 1911 when the temperature dropped down to 8.
Over in Russell, temperatures plunged to 6 degrees, breaking the record of 7 degrees in 1986.
Forecasters in Kansas said much of the state is experiencing below-freezing temperatures after an arctic air mass moved from the Rocky Mountains to northern New England on Monday.
The cold weather and dangerous road conditions are responsible for at least one death in the state. On Monday morning, an 8-year-old girl was killed and three other people injured in a head-on collision south of Kansas City. The driver of a pickup truck lost control on an icy highway and crossed into the center line, authorities said.
Three more people were killed due to poor driving conditions in Michigan. A 57-year-old man and two women, ages 64 and 81, died in a two-car crash outside of Lansing on Monday morning, the Eaton County Sheriff's Office said.
In Illinois, the National Weather Service said record temperatures were recorded in Chicago and Rockford when temps dipped to 7 degrees and 3 degrees, respectively. According to NBC Chicago, Monday became the snowiest Nov. 11 on record in the city when just over three inches fell at O'Hare International Airport.
More than 500 incoming and outgoing flights were delayed or canceled Tuesday, according to the tracking site Flight Aware.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot said all warming centers would be open in the city "due to extreme weather conditions."
Three cities in Wisconsin broke record low temperatures Tuesday, according to a tweet by the Green Bay National Weather Service. In a 8:04 a.m. update, the agency said temperatures dropped to 6 degrees in Oshkosh and 3 in Marshfield. In Antigo, the temperature was 1 degree.
Residents in New York City braced for possible snow on Tuesday, but most didn't even experience flurries. But that doesn't mean the Big Apple is spared. A blast of arctic air is set to hit the area Wednesday with bitter wind chills and possible record cold temperatures, according to NBC New York. A high of 34 degrees is expected, with lows just above 20.
The frigid arctic blast will last into Thursday before temperatures warm slightly to the low 40s.
Over in Ohio, a winter storm warning is in effect for the northern part of the state until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Ohio Department of Transportation tweeted that drivers should "plan on slippery road conditions and near-zero visibility at times."