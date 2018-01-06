You may be over the bitter cold, but the bitter cold isn't over.

Fierce winds and bitingly cold air will move across the Northeast, parts of the Southeast and some of the Great Plains this weekend. That means millions of Americans will have scant time to recoup from the winter storm that brought more than a foot of snow, hurricane-force winds and flooding in the last few days.

"While conditions have begun to improve across the Northeastern U.S., the arctic surge is already underway accompanied by brisk winds at times," the National Weather Service said in its forecast early Friday.

"Dangerously low wind chill temperatures are to be expected the next couple of days with some blowing snow possible," the NWS added.

People shield themselves from the cold in New York on Jan. 5, 2018. Justin Lane / EPA

Homeowners south of Boston spent Friday trying to dry out their storm-soaked basements before even more bone-chilling temperatures came knocking on their doors.

"I've never been afraid," Dianne Davis, a longtime resident of the seacoast town Scituate, told the Associated Press. "But when the water was coming up over my front steps, that's when I said ... 'OK, this is getting serious.'"

By early Saturday, the wind chill will make it feel like 20 degrees below in Minneapolis, 11 degrees below in Chicago, 10 degrees below in Boston, 5 degrees below in New York and 0 degrees in Washington, D.C., according to The Weather Channel.

Southerners should get ready for a chilly weekend, too. Charleston, South Carolina, will feel like 26 degrees, Atlanta like 18 degrees and parts of northern and central Florida won't reach 30 degrees.

"It's going to be extremely uncomfortable for a lot of us as we go through the days ahead," said Heather Tesch, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel, adding that over a dozen records for low temperatures across several states could be shattered into Saturday.

Photos: 'Bomb cyclone' slams East Coast with wind and snow

"Remember, there are people without power due to the recent storm," she said.

Jess Flarity, a 32-year-old visiting a friend in Concord, New Hampshire, told the Associated Press the raw air brought back memories of his time in Alaska.

"I've been in minus 60 before, so minus 20 doesn't frighten me," he told the AP. "But I did have to prepare, bring some extra cold weather gear — gloves, boots and those kinds of things."

The winter storm this week has led to the deaths of at least eight people, according to officials and local reports.