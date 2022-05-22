IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Colorado snowstorm topples trees, knocks out power for 210,000

The community of Cripple Creek near the base of Pike’s Peak got 20 inches of snow, KUSA reported.
A homeowner surveys damage to a black walnut tree after a branch was brought down after a spring storm swept over the intermountain West and blanketed the region with up to 2 feet of snow Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Denver.
A homeowner surveys damage to a black walnut tree after a branch was brought down after a spring storm swept over the intermountain West and blanketed the region with up to 2 feet of snow Saturday in Denver.David Zalubowski / AP
/ Source: Associated Press
By The Associated Press

DENVER — A late spring Colorado snowstorm dumped several inches in the Denver metro area Saturday and knocked out electricity for about 210,000 customers, officials said.

The wet snow weighed down tree branches and sent them toppling onto power lines, NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver reported. Much more snow fell in mountainous regions of Colorado.

By Saturday night, power had been restored to 160,000 customers but about 50,000 still did not have it back, the Xcel Energy Colorado utility said in a statement.

The small Colorado community of Cripple Creek near the base of Pike’s Peak got 20 inches of snow, KUSA reported.