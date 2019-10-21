Breaking News Emails
A tornado plowed a 17-mile path through north Dallas on Sunday night, knocking out power to more than tens of thousands of customers. No injuries were immediately confirmed, but at least one building collapsed, and news and social media photos appeared to show heavy damage.
The National Weather Service confirmed at 9:48 p.m. that a tornado had touched down in north and northeast Dallas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported that the tornado touched down near Love Field and that it tracked the twister by radar for 17 miles. The station and other news organizations published images and video of downed power lines, debris and scores of emergency personnel on the streets in northwestern parts of the city.
Dallas fire officials told NBC News that an unspecified structure collapsed near the area where the tornado touched down. They said as many seven people were able to make it out of the structure safely but that a search and rescue team was on the scene to look for other people.
Authorities didn't identify the structure, but NBC Dallas-Fort Worth showed a flooring company building in the immediate area with its front half collapsed in a heap.
Fire officials said they were also responding to multiple calls for people who had been injured by broken glass.
Oncor Corp., the main electric provider for the Dallas areas, reported that almost 84,000 customers were without power Dallas, Collin, Denton and Tarrant counties at 10:30 p.m. A tornado watch remained in effect until 2 a.m.
The tornado didn't effect the Dallas Cowboys' game on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, west of Dallas.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.