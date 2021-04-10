Deadly weather, tornadoes strike Deep South

Deadly weather rocked the Deep South overnight, and forecasters warned residents of the Gulf Coast to expect more twisters, damaging winds and hail Saturday.

A tornado struck St. Landry Parish, Louisiana, killing one and injuring seven, according to parish President Jessie M. Bellard said. Five of the injured have been treated and released, he said.

A tornado appears off the coast of Panama Beach in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday April 10, 2021. Dr_Asingh / via Twitter

"What happened is, the tornado took the house," Bellard said. "The house went about 400 yards from where it was. Just the frame left. Everything else gone."

A 48-year-old Shreveport, Louisiana, man was killed Friday night when a tree fell on his mobile home, Caddo Parrish Sheriff Steve Prator said in a statement. A second occupant survived.

Deputies blamed strong winds in the area, Prator said.

In Panama City Beach, Florida, video of what appeared to be a water spout, along with damage caused by a tornado, circulated on social media.

Nearly 90,000 customers were without power Saturday in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi and Arkansas.

The National Weather Service Saturday predicted a "squall line" of warm storm activity Saturday from northern Florida to southern Georgia, and from the Carolinas to the Ohio Valley.

Heavy storms hit Pensacola, Fla. on Saturday April 10, 2021. SeanWrites / via Twitter

Tornado warnings Saturday were in effect in Florida in Tallahassee and Orange.

"Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Sunday across the central Florida Peninsula and isolated strong to severe storms are possible in portions of the mid-Atlantic," the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion.