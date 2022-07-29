Death toll rises to 15 and is likely to double after Kentucky floods, governor says

At least 15 people are dead and “that number is going to grow to probably more than double” as devastating rainfall continues in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said in an update Friday.

"We know some of the loss will include children," he said. "We may have even lost entire families."

Also Friday, President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration in the state and ordered federal aid to be sent to “areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides,” according to a news release from the White House.

Beshear said the state made around 50 air rescues and hundreds of boat rescues Thursday.

Members of a rescue team assist a family out of a boat Thursday in Quicksand, Ky. Michael Swensen / Getty Images

"This situation is ongoing," he said. "We are still in the search and rescue mode and at least in some areas, the water is not going to crest until tomorrow."

Rescue teams, assisted by the National Guard, were searching Friday for more missing people, according to The Associated Press.

“We’ve still got a lot of searching to do,” Jerry Stacy, the emergency management director in Perry County, told the news outlet. “We still have missing people.”

It was not clear how many people were still unaccounted for Friday morning.

More than 23,000 people in the state are without power and "many counties without water," he added.

The state had 2 to 3 inches of rainfall Thursday night and may get the same over the weekend, Beshear said Thursday.

Leandro Lozado / AFP - Getty Images

Homes submerged under floodwaters Thursday from the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Ky. Leandro Lozado / AFP - Getty Images

As many as 4 million people remain under flood alerts across Kentucky, southern Ohio, West Virginia and southwestern Virginia.

Beshear told "NBC Nightly News" host Lester Holt on Thursday that the ongoing floods are "by far the worst flooding disaster" of his lifetime in the state.