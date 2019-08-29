Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By Jiachuan Wu and Joe Murphy
Hurricane Dorian is carving a path over Puerto Rico and through the Caribbean, heading for Florida.
Use the map to track the storm’s path and strength as it travels toward the continental United States. The map will update every three hours as the National Hurricane Center makes new projections.
Download the NBC News app for full coverage of Hurricane Dorian
When reading the map, keep in mind that the cone represents the probable track of the center of the storm, not the size of it.
Dorian could potentially make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane, which the National Hurricane Center describes as category 3 and above. Category 3 hurricanes have wind speeds of 111 mph and more.