BREAKING: GDP shrinks by a record 32.9 percent in second quarter as unemployment rises for second-straight week

Earthquake with preliminary 4.2 magnitude shakes Los Angeles area

The quake hit at about 4:30 local time near the Pacoima neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley.

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake reported near Los Angeles

July 30, 202000:27

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Elisha Fieldstadt

An earthquake with a preliminary 4.2 magnitude shook Southern California early Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at about 4:30 local time near the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles, about 30 miles north of downtown, but was felt around the San Fernando Valley.

At least one aftershock with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 followed.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said there were no early reports of significant damage or injury.

Los Angeles International Airport's operations were not affected by the temblor, according to airport officials.

Some well-known Los Angeles residents tweeted about the intensity of the quake.

Chrissy Teigen wrote that the early morning jolt felt bigger than the reported magnitude. "It’s always smaller than it feels," Teigen tweeted. "Anyhoo LA keeping it exciting, nature is crazy."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Elisha Fieldstadt

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.