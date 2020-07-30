Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

An earthquake with a preliminary 4.2 magnitude shook Southern California early Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at about 4:30 local time near the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles, about 30 miles north of downtown, but was felt around the San Fernando Valley.

At least one aftershock with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 followed.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said there were no early reports of significant damage or injury.

Los Angeles International Airport's operations were not affected by the temblor, according to airport officials.

Some well-known Los Angeles residents tweeted about the intensity of the quake.

Chrissy Teigen wrote that the early morning jolt felt bigger than the reported magnitude. "It’s always smaller than it feels," Teigen tweeted. "Anyhoo LA keeping it exciting, nature is crazy."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.